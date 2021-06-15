FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Washington REIT to sell all of its DC office and retail buildings

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 9:30 AM

1600 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington is one of 12 office buildings Washington REIT is selling. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Washington Real Estate Investment is going all in on apartment communities, selling virtually all of its D.C. office and retail properties.

D.C.-based Washington REIT has reached an agreement to sell its office portfolio to a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund for $766 million. It includes 12 office buildings spread across the District, Arlington, Alexandria and Tysons, totaling 2.4 million square feet.

It has also signed a separate agreement to sell its remaining eight retail properties to an unnamed buyer. Its retail properties include Spring Valley Village and Chevy Chase Metro Center in D.C., and Montrose Shopping Center in Rockville, Maryland. Both portfolio sales are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Washington REIT will use the proceeds of the sales to expand its multifamily holdings through acquisitions in Southeast U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, and to repay outstanding debt.

It currently owns about two dozen apartment communities in the D.C. metro area.

After the sales are complete, Washington REIT will still own one office building at the Watergate, though it intends to sell that building, too.

Washington REIT is one of the largest real estate investment trust companies in the D.C. area, with $294 million in revenue last year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

