New downtown DC coworking space is outdoors

Freelancers who depend on coworking spaces for their work and client meetings are returning as pandemic concerns ease, but just for added peace of mind, office building owner Tishman Speyer’s newest coworking space is a fresh-air pop-up.

Studio Outdoors is at International Square along 19th Street between K and I streets in Northwest D.C. It is an extension of Tishman Speyer’s own coworking offices, Studio by Tishman Speyer, which has one permanent coworking location across the street at 900 19th St. NW, as well as locations New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Studio Outdoors is a collaboration with No Kings Collective, which specializes in pop-ups, events and public art displays. It includes flexible workspaces for individuals or groups up to eight people. It also includes free Wi-Fi and charging plugs, as well as an on-site staff.

People who reserve a spot can also order from nearby restaurants and coffee shops for delivery.

No Kings Collective designed the outdoor coworking space with green turf, a pergola draped with plants, umbrellas and tropical design elements.

“There is no precedent for an outdoor workplace like this, so we asked ourselves, ‘Where do we like to work?’ Ultimately, we blended the concepts of working at a park and an art museum,” said Peter Chang, co-founder of No Kings Collective.

Using Studio Outdoors space is free with bookings made in advance online. Walk-ups will also be available if space permits. The Studio Outdoors space will be open through fall.

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District sponsored a similar outdoor office space this spring called HQ 02, which was open from mid-April to mid-June.