National Doughnut Day 2021 deals

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 8:02 AM

National Doughnut Day is here, and shops across the D.C. area are celebrating with free goodies and deals.

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago as a way to honor the women called “Doughnut Girls” who delivered tasty treats and assistance to troops during World War I — all while dodging bombs on the battlefield.

National Doughnut Day deals

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is donating a percentage of all of today’s sales to feed vaccine administrators at Howard University.

District Doughnut is offering a limited special menu that feature new flavors, such as Hello Dolly, Pina Colada, and Chocolate Waffle Cone.

Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut at its locations.

Dunkin’ is offering a free classic doughnut, as long you buy a beverage.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice. If you show proof of vaccination, you can have a second doughnut for free as well.

Sugar Shack said using promo code ‘DONUTDAY’ when ordering online will knock 25% off the cost of meals and beverages with the purchase of a half-dozen doughnuts or more, through the weekend.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

