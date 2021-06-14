Bruno Mars, Counting Crows, Judas Priest on lineup at MGM National Harbor

MGM National Harbor’s 3,000 seat performance venue will reopen in July with the first scheduled performance July 22 being comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, recently named Billboard’s Comedian of the Year.

MGM National Harbor’s 3,000 seat performance venue will reopen in July, with the first scheduled performance July 22 being comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, recently named Billboard’s Comedian of the Year, followed by Bruno Mars on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Tickets for Mars go on sale June 17, while tickets for Maniscalco go on sale June 18.

There are currently 17 performances on the MGM National Harbor theater schedule through November, including TV’s longest running game show “The Price is Right,” and Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men.

The theater closed in March 2020, along with MGM National Harbor’s casino and restaurants.

MGM National Harbor, and Maryland’s five other casinos, are now operating with no capacity restrictions. MGM National Harbor had $68.4 million in gaming revenue in May, up 15.7% from May 2019. It was closed in May 2020. All six casinos set a one month record for gaming revenue last month.

When the theater opens to patrons in July, there will be no capacity restrictions, and vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask.

Below is a list of currently booked events for MGM National Harbor’s theater.

Upcoming Shows