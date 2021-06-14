FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinicians advice on coping with a father's death | Wine ideas for dad
Bruno Mars, Counting Crows, Judas Priest on lineup at MGM National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 1:17 PM

The Theater at MGM National Harbor will welcome back audiences July 22 for comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. (Courtesy MGM National Harbor)

MGM National Harbor’s 3,000 seat performance venue will reopen in July, with the first scheduled performance July 22 being comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, recently named Billboard’s Comedian of the Year, followed by Bruno Mars on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Tickets for Mars go on sale June 17, while tickets for Maniscalco go on sale June 18.

There are currently 17 performances on the MGM National Harbor theater schedule through November, including TV’s longest running game show “The Price is Right,” and Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men.

The theater closed in March 2020, along with MGM National Harbor’s casino and restaurants.

MGM National Harbor, and Maryland’s five other casinos, are now operating with no capacity restrictions. MGM National Harbor had $68.4 million in gaming revenue in May, up 15.7% from May 2019. It was closed in May 2020. All six casinos set a one month record for gaming revenue last month.

When the theater opens to patrons in July, there will be no capacity restrictions, and vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask.

Below is a list of currently booked events for MGM National Harbor’s theater.

Upcoming Shows

  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Thursday, July 22, 2021
  • Bruno Mars: Friday, Aug. 6 – Saturday Aug. 7, 2021
  • Jon Dorenbos: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
  • The Price is Right: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
  • Boyz II Men: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
  • Neha Kakkar: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
  • I Mom So Hard: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
  • Counting Crows: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
  • Charlie Wilson: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
  • Alejandro Sans: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
  • Rain Beatles Tribute: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
  • Deon Cole: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 & Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
  • Judas Priest: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
  • Temps & Tops: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
  • Los Ángeles Azules: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
  • Anthony Hamilton: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
  • Gilberto Santa Rosa: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

