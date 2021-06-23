Iceland Air returns to BWI — again

Iceland Air will resume service at BWI Marshall Airport next year, the third time Iceland's flag carrier has launched service from BWI.

Iceland Air will resume service at BWI Marshall Airport next year, the third time Iceland’s flag carrier has launched service from BWI.

It will begin seasonal service from BWI to Keflavik International Airport near the capital Reykjavik starting May 13, 2022. Iceland Air will operate four weekly round trip flights through October.

It will operate Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the route.

Iceland Air also runs connecting flights from its Iceland hub to more than a dozen European cities.

Iceland Air initially flew out of BWI from 1990 until 2007. It returned to BWI briefly in May 2018 but ceased the route again in January 2019.

It also operates an Iceland-bound route from Dulles International Airport.

Passengers are returning to BWI, which leans more on leisure than business travel. Friday, June 18, was that airport’s busiest day for departures since the beginning of the pandemic, with the TSA screening almost 27,000 people.

BWI Marshall is the busiest of the three major airports in the Washington region.