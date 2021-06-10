CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Foggy Bottom’s Flower Child reopens (with AI that predicts what you want)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 8:50 AM

Flower Child’s location in Foggy Bottom, a short walk from Washington Circle. (Courtesy Fox Restaurant Concepts)

Vegetable-forward, fast-casual restaurant chain Flower Child has reopened its Foggy Bottom location on Pennsylvania Avenue, over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close.

And it may already know what you want to eat.

Flower Child is open for dine-in, pickup and contact-free delivery, and now has an enhanced to-go and digital service as well as in-store kiosk ordering. Its app and kiosks use artificial intelligence that can predict guests’ preferences or recommend commonly-ordered items in the neighborhood.

There are Flower Child locations in Bethesda, Maryland, and Tysons, Virginia, both of which are open. Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts has additional Flower Child locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

Its vegan, paleo and gluten-free-friendly menu includes salads, bowls, wraps and entrees While largely vegetarian, it serves protein entrees and protein salad and bowl add-ons.

Naturally, there is avocado toast (with a soft egg and white Cheddar). It also serves flavored lemonades, kombucha and organic wine and beer.

The Foggy Bottom location is open every day for lunch and dinner. The Foggy Bottom location at 2112 Pennsylvania Ave. originally opened in February 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

