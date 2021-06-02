VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Dates set for DC’s Summer Restaurant Week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 8:43 AM

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) has set Aug. 9 through Aug. 15 for this year’s Summer Restaurant Week, and it will be more like a normal restaurant week.

The RAMW’s Winter Restaurant Week was an extended two-week promotion that was held Jan. 25 through Feb. 7. Winter Restaurant Week was postponed by one week because of the presidential inauguration, and it focused heavily on lunch and dinner packages and to-go cocktails, with indoor dining restrictions still in place.

Now that indoor dining restrictions have been lifted, Summer Restaurant Week will highlight on-premise dining, but it will keep certain elements diners have grown to like in the most recent restaurant weeks, including family-style to-go dinners and cocktail pairings.

Participating restaurants will offer multicourse brunch and lunch menus for $22 per person, and multicourse dinner menus for $35 or $55 per person for on-premise dining. Restaurants offering to-go meals will sell them for $60 or $100 for two people and $100 or $200 for four people.

“We’re excited to begin rebuilding and recovering as an industry. The program is tailored to provide a range of comfort levels, offering outstanding on-premise menus as well as to-go offerings,” said Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of RAMW.

More than 190 restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia took part in Winter Restaurant Week this year. The lineup of restaurants for Summer Restaurant Week will be posted online in coming weeks.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

