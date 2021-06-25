CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Brand new Adams Morgan luxury apartment building now pre-leasing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 11:02 AM

EastBanc and Mitsui Fudosan America’s soon-to-be-completed D.C. residential building The Silva is now pre-leasing.

The Silva, at 1630 Columbia Ave. NW behind the Scottish Rite Center, is the first new construction, from the ground up, in Adams Morgan in years. The 172-unit building includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and 10 penthouses with terraces.

Rents range from about $2,400 a month to more than $5,000.

The Silva is an unusual looking building, designed by Grimshaw Architects, with a blocky, staggered facade. It is described as “rhythmic window placement that defines The Silva’s facade, cleverly gaining more floor area at each projection while reorienting views.” It says the design makes every unit feel like a corner unit.

It is Mitsui Fudosan America’s first completed multifamily development in D.C. EastBanc and Mitsui Fudosan broke ground on the 10-story building in summer 2019.

The Silva has a rooftop terrace with infinity pool and views of the Capitol and Washington Monument. There is a private courtyard and a curated collection of local art. It plans to have an all-day cafe. There building has a fitness center, yoga and private coaching room, pet spa and underground parking that includes 12 electric car charging spaces.

Amenities include a concierge car detailing service and on-site bike repair. Residents will have away-from-home pet and plant care available.

First move-ins for The Silva are planned for mid-August. The property is being managed by real estate company Bozzuto.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

