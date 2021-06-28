Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda’s Duck Duck Goose…

Bethesda’s Duck Duck Goose plans summer Dupont Circle opening

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
French Brasserie Duck Duck Goose is coming to D.C.’s Dupont Circle this summer. (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

French Brasserie Duck Duck Goose has set a late-summer opening for its Dupont Circle restaurant at 2100 P Street NW, a spot previously home to Vintage78, which closed earlier this year.

Chef Ashish Alfred, a native of Montgomery County, Maryland, opened the first Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda in 2016. His Alfred Restaurant Group opened a second Duck Duck Goose restaurant in Baltimore’s Fells Point in 2018.

The Dupont Circle menu will be similar to its other locations, with beef tartare, duck confit and the DDG burger with foie gras. It will initially open for dinner only, but later for breakfast, lunch and brunch as well. The restaurant also has a large outdoor patio and a private dining room inside.

Duck Duck Goose has proven popular with its other locations. The restaurant was named Best Restaurant in Maryland by Southern Living magazine. Alfred was named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland. The Bethesda location was named Best Brunch by Washingtonian Magazine in 2019.

Alfred has also appeared on Food Network programs Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen and The Kitchen. He is also a regular on The Today Show.

“As a first generation Indian American, if you told me a decade ago that I would open a French restaurant in our nation’s capital, I wouldn’t have believed you. I put my heart and soul into my Duck Duck Goose concepts and I am certain my background lends a unique perspective to the way in which I prepare and edit my menus,” Alfred said.

The Dupont Circle location will have a full bar and extensive wine list, but Alfred, who is outspoken about his own battle with addiction, will also offer a zero-proof cocktail list.

“As a sober chef, and a person who loves dining out, it is important to celebrate our sober patrons,” he said.

Alfred is also opening a second, more casual French restaurant in Baltimore’s Federal Hill named No Way Rose later this year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up