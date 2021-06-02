2 of the best bars in US are in DC, ‘Esquire’ says

D.C.'s Tiki TNT and Serenata are among America's best places to enjoy a drink, according to Esquire magazine.

D.C.’s Tiki TNT on Maine Avenue in Southwest and Serenata on Fourth Street in Northeast are among America’s best places to enjoy a drink, according to Esquire magazine.

Serenata’s drinks “can have a pantry’s worth of ingredients,” resulting in cocktails that are “incredibly complex and stunningly presented,” according to the magazine.

Serenata Managing Partner Andra “AJ” Johnson told WTOP that “the past 16 months have been a continuous balancing act of trying to remain relevant and finding creative ways to keep our guests engaged and excited.”

In an email, Johnson said Serenata “opened 6 months before the pandemic hit. We were really just getting the ball rolling — but never got to see the bar function at its full potential.”

With the shoutout from Esquire, that could soon change.