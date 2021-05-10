CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Domino’s paying bonuses to new DC-area hires

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 10, 2021, 11:06 AM

Domino’s Pizza has thousands of jobs to fill, including about 1,000 new positions at its D.C.-area stores, and it is paying bonuses to attract new employees.

Domino’s has more than 110 locations in the D.C. metro area.

Franchise-owned locations will pay a $500 sign-on bonus to new hires between now and July 31. The openings include both full and part-time jobs, for drivers, customer service positions, assistant managers and managers.

“We have a huge need to hire additional team members, especially delivery drivers,” said Mary Lynne Caraway, a local Domino’s franchise owner.

Food service companies are struggling to fill all the openings they have and trying to attract new hires with higher wages.

Convenience store chain Sheetz has raised its hourly pay by $2 an hour across its 600 stores in the Mid-Atlantic, and is adding an additional $1 per hour as a summer stimulus between May 21 and Sept. 23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is increasing restaurant wages to an average of $15 an hour and is paying existing employees referral bonuses of as much as $750. Chipotle has 20,000 jobs to fill.

KFC also has 20,000 full and part-time jobs to fill across the country.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

