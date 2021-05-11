DC trails only New York City for IT job openings

In the D.C. area, there were 16,812 IT job openings posted in April, second only to New York City.

Jobs in the information technology industry typically pay well, and IT professionals in the D.C. area have plenty to choose.

In March, U.S. companies nationwide added 50,000 new technology workers, yet as of the end of April, there were more than 307,000 information technology-related job postings, according to trade group CompTIA.

As of April, there were 16,812 IT job openings posted by companies in the D.C. region, second only to New York City, and more than Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose, California.

The D.C. metro also ranks No. 1 among cities for the number of artificial intelligence-related job postings.

By state, Virginia ranked No. 5 for IT job openings posted in April, behind only California, Texas, New York and Florida. Virginia is No. 3 for artificial intelligence-related openings.

The CompTIA report examined the top tech positions that listed remote or work from home. That list is lead by software developers, IT support specialists, web developers and systems engineers and architects.

The top industries for tech job postings in April were professional, scientific and technical services, followed by finance and insurance, manufacturing, retail trade and public administration.

The unemployment rate among information technology professionals was 2.5% in April, compared to the overall unemployment rate of 6.1%.