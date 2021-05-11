Consulting firm Guidehouse’s new Tysons HQ will mean 900+ new jobs

Management consulting firm Guidehouse will invest $12.7 million to establish a new global headquarters in Tysons and will create more than 900 new jobs over the next three years.

Management consulting firm Guidehouse, the former public sector business of PwC that was acquired by Veritas Capital in 2018, will invest $12.7 million to establish a new global headquarters in Tysons and create more than 900 new Virginia jobs over the next three years.

Guidehouse has several locations in the D.C. area.

The company’s leadership team was previously in D.C., but company officials did not respond to questions about what the new Tysons location would mean for its offices at two locations in D.C. A location in Falls Church will remain open. Guidehouse also has offices in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Guidehouse had considered locations in the District and Maryland for it new global headquarters as well.

Its new Tysons headquarters at 1676 International Drive will eventually house more than 1,500 employees. The 13-story building was recently redeveloped by Brandywine Realty Trust.

“Importantly, the building has been re-imagined to include an open air conservatory, and green spaces for outdoor gatherings that align well with Guidehouse office standards for a post-pandemic work environment,” said Charles Beard, chief operating office at Guidehouse.

The company has more than 10,000 employees globally at more than 40 locations, including more than 2,300 employees currently in the D.C. area.

Guidehouse provides strategy and risk management consulting among other services, in the areas of defense, health care, energy, financial services, national security and state and local government. Guidehouse acquired Chicago-based Navigant Consulting Inc. in 2019 for $1.1 billion, more than doubling its employees and locations.

The company will get assistance for job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, and is eligible for benefits through the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for the new, full-time jobs it creates.