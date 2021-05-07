Collaboration beer from 7 Locks for family member with cancer

Rockville, Maryland-based 7 Locks Brewing’s latest collaboration beer has a personal meaning for owner Jim Beeman: Helping his sister balance finances and family while batting cancer.

The brewery and five others have collaborated on Deena’s Defiance, a pale ale being released on Mother’s Day, May 9, with proceeds intended for Beeman’s sister, Deena Ruiter.

Proceeds will be donated to Ruiter’s GoFundMe campaign.

Ruiter, 38, was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer while 20 weeks pregnant, the day after her daughter’s 4th birthday.

Her baby is now two months old, and she is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy after undergoing a second surgery.

Beeman said due to the intensity of her therapy and home care needs of a newborn, she and husband Roy are limited in their ability to work.

The pair are small business owners and live in Oregon.

Brewers that collaborated on Deena’s Defiance include True Respite Brewing Co. in Derwood, Olde Mother Brewing in Frederick, Homaide Brewing in Williamsport, Ten Eyck Brewing in Queenstown and Crooked Crab Brewing in Odenton.

Deena’s Defiance will be available in each brewer’s taprooms starting Sunday, and at retail locations in Maryland and D.C.

Beeman started 7 Locks Brewing Co. with Keith Beutel in 2015. Its 7,200-square-foot tap room and brewery are located at 12227 Wilkins Ave. in Rockville.