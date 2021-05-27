MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:51 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $66.85 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $69.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.80 to $1,898.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 8 cents to $27.94 an ounce and July copper rose 12 cents to $4.66 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.79 Japanese yen from 109.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.2198 from $1.2192.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

