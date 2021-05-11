CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $65.28 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 23 cents to $68.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.50 to $1,836.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $27.67 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $4.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.65 Japanese yen from 108.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2152 from $1.2145.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up