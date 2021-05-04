CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Booz Allen acquires Herndon…

Booz Allen acquires Herndon IT firm for $725M

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 4, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McLean, Virginia-based government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton will acquire Herndon, Virginia-based Liberty IT Solutions LLC for $725 million.

Liberty IT Solutions has about 600 employees, with other operations in Exton, Pennsylvania, and Melbourne, Florida. Its work includes IT modernization projects for government agencies and in the health care industry, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, expanding Booz Allen’s growth in health care consulting.

“This acquisition supports our long-term strategy to drive continued growth by investing in innovative technologies and talent at scale,” said Booz Allen Chief Executive Horacio Rozanski.

“The addition of Liberty strengthens our unique market position as a leader in digital transformation, accelerates already robust growth in our health business and beyond, and delivers value for our people, our clients, and our shareholders.”

Liberty IT Solutions has a backlog of more than $2 billion in IT modernization work. Booz Allen said the acquisition will immediately increase revenue growth and earnings.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Booz Allen’s 2022 fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton is the largest government technology contractor in the D.C. area, with almost 14,000 employees locally, and more than 27,000 worldwide. The company has annual revenue of about $7.5 billion.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up