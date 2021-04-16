CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alcoa Corp., up $2.79 to $35.63.

The aluminum maker handily beat analyst’s first-quarter profit forecasts on stronger demand and pricing.

Matson Inc., up $1.12 to $69.60.

The shipping company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

General Finance Corp., up $6.78 to $18.95.

United Rentals is buying the freight and storage container company.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $2.39 to $172.16.

The trucking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

TG Therapeutics Inc. down $1.05 to $44.78.

The drug developer’s encouraging study results for a multiple sclerosis treatment failed to excite investors.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $10.53.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.94 to $46.07.

Investors were disappointed with the investment bank’s first-quarter financial results.

PPG Industries Inc., up $13.44 to $167.41.

The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

