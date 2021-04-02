CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New Virginia liquor store in Pentagon City

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 8:51 AM

ABC store
New Pentagon City ABC store is similar in size to this ABC store on Kenmore Avenue in Alexandria. (Courtesy ABC)

All those new Amazon HQ2 workers won’t have to venture far to stock their home bars.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is opening its newest ABC retail store in Pentagon City. The store will be at 1301 S. Joyce Street, in the Pentagon Row shopping center. It will be the ninth ABC store in Arlington County.

It opens April 6.

“Today, approximately 93% of Virginians live within a 20-minute drive of an ABC store. But even with this reach, we heard there was a need to provide a higher level of convenience to the 190,000 people 21 or older who live in Arlington County,” said ABC chief executive Travis Hill.

The 4,200-square-foot store’s initial inventory includes more than 430 bourbons, more than 380 vodkas, almost 250 rums and more than 200 tequilas.

The Pentagon Row ABC store’s hours will be noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. It will offer curbside pickup for online orders, like most other ABC stores in Virginia.

Bars and restaurants are also ABC store customers, and there are more than 250 businesses in Arlington that are licensed to serve hard liquor.

There are 393 ABC stores in Virginia. Its profits go to the commonwealth for state programs and services. In fiscal 2020, ABC stores contributed $543 million to Virginia’s coffers.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

