Mini-golf opening in the Spy Museum’s former Penn Quarter space

Mini-golf is trending in D.C. For the second time in a month comes news of an upscale indoor mini-golf bar and restaurant coming to D.C.

New York-based Drive Shack, which operates a chain of indoor-outdoor golf driving ranges similar to Topgolf, is bringing a mini-golf concept called Puttery to the International Spy Museum’s former space at 800 F St. NW in Penn Quarter. The Spy Museum relocated to its new home at 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW in 2019.

The 20,000-square-foot Puttery will include what it calls an upscale food and beverage menu and an adult-focused and modern spin on mini-golf. It will include several bars and lounges, and DJ.s

Like Drive Shack’s traditional driving ranges, the mini-golf will include electronic auto-scoring technology. Puttery will include three 9-hole golf courses.

The Penn Quarter Puttery will open this summer, along with two others in Dallas and Charlotte. Drive Shack says it plans to open seven new Puttery locations by the end of this year.

The Puttery Announcement comes just three weeks after London-based Swingers announced plans for high-end mini-golf courses with several bars, food and DJs in Dupont Circle, in the former Front Page and Buffalo Billiards spaces on two levels at 1330 19th St. NW.

Swingers will have two nine-hole courses and is coupled with a large food hall that’ll feature local street food vendors from restaurant group Knead Hospitality.

Swingers has two locations in its hometown London, and in addition to Dupont Circle, its U.S. expansion includes one coming to New York’s Flatiron District.