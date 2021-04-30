CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Manassas gets new 7-Eleven double-restaurant concept

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 30, 2021, 10:06 AM

7-Eleven is opening a store with two quick-serve restaurants in Manassas, Virginia. (Courtesy 7-Eleven)

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven wants its food offerings to be more than hot dogs and warmed-over slices of pizza — and it has been adding many more hot and cold choices in recent years. But Manassas, Virginia, is the newest market for one of the few Evolution store concepts it has begun rolling out, which include more upscale fast-casual restaurant additions.

The Manassas store, at 10601 Lomond Drive, is also the first 7-Eleven Evolution store to have two quick-serve restaurants.

It includes its Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits restaurant, which opened its first location at a 7-Eleven store in Manhattan last year, as well as Parlor Pizza, with hand-tossed, made-to-order pizzas.

7-Eleven opened another of its Evolution stores in the District last year, at 504 K Street NW. That one has a Laredo Taco Company restaurant. 7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Company restaurant chain in 2018.

The Manassas store and the D.C. store are among just eight Evolution stores 7-Eleven has opened so far. The company says they serve as real-time experimental testing grounds for food concepts and products.

Raise the Roost sells fried chicken tenders, biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings, chicken sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches. Parlor Pizza has a full pizzeria menu including New York-style pizzas, calzones, and hot and cold sub sandwiches.

The Manassas location also has a well-stocked wine cellar and beer cooler, baked goods that are baked on site, and customized espresso drinks.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

