Lidl doubles down on Manassas

Discount grocer Lidl continues its D.C. area expansion, and its newest store is the second for Manassas, Virginia.

The store opens April 21 at 9795 Liberia Ave. Its other Manassas store is at 11782 Sudley Manor Drive.

This will be Lidl’s 13th store in Northern Virginia. In February, it opened its 15th store in Maryland, in Wheaton, at 2201 Randolph Road.

The original Manassas store was the first Lidl opened in Northern Virginia, three years ago.

The grocer has plans for a total of 25 new stores by this spring. Last year, Lidl acquired six former Shoppers Food locations in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The German grocery chain established its North American headquarters in Arlington’s Crystal City several years ago to kick off its planned U.S. expansion. It expects to have more than 100 stores across the East Coast by the end of this year.

The first 100 customers at the new Manassas grand opening will be given gift cards ranging from $5 to $100, and all shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card.