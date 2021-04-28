CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Gov. Hogan’s post-State House home

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 11:10 AM

The Hogans' future 5,600-square-foot, Colonial-style home in Davidsonville, Maryland, purchased for $1.1 million.
Courtesy RE/MAX
The Hogans' future 5,600-square-foot, Colonial-style home in Davidsonville, Maryland, was purchased for $1.1 million.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan won’t be moving far after the governor’s second term ends in 2023: The couple has purchased a six-acre, five-bedroom estate in Davidsonville, Maryland, for $1.1 million.

The 5,600-square-foot, Colonial-style home was built in 1993, and has a pond, a four-car garage and a circular driveway.

Interior features include a gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers, wet bar, heated floors throughout the house and three fireplaces.

“The governor and the first lady look forward to staying in Anne Arundel County after he leaves office,” said Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Hogan’s office.

“It is on a private road that backs up to acres of woods, which I think is the reason the governor purchased it,” said James Fegan, with RE/MAX’s Edgewater office, who brokered the deal.

“The entire subdivision was a family farm that the family subdivided and built homes for the family. There are still many family members that live in the neighborhood,” he said.

The Hogans sold their previous home in Edgewater for $1.35 million in 2017.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

