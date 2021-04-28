Gov. Hogan’s post-State House home

The Hogans have purchased a 6-acre, 5-bedroom estate in Davidsonville, Maryland, for $1.1 million.

The Hogans' future 5,600-square-foot, Colonial-style home in Davidsonville, Maryland, purchased for $1.1 million. Courtesy RE/MAX

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan won’t be moving far after the governor’s second term ends in 2023: The couple has purchased a six-acre, five-bedroom estate in Davidsonville, Maryland, for $1.1 million.

The 5,600-square-foot, Colonial-style home was built in 1993, and has a pond, a four-car garage and a circular driveway.

Interior features include a gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers, wet bar, heated floors throughout the house and three fireplaces.

“The governor and the first lady look forward to staying in Anne Arundel County after he leaves office,” said Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Hogan’s office.

“It is on a private road that backs up to acres of woods, which I think is the reason the governor purchased it,” said James Fegan, with RE/MAX’s Edgewater office, who brokered the deal.

“The entire subdivision was a family farm that the family subdivided and built homes for the family. There are still many family members that live in the neighborhood,” he said.

The Hogans sold their previous home in Edgewater for $1.35 million in 2017.