Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 94 cents to $62.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 94 cents to $62.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 48 cents to $66.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,778.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $25.84 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $4.21 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.12 Japanese yen from 108.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2031 from $1.2039.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.