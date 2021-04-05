CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Amazon hiring for DC-area grocery stores

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 12:10 PM

An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Woodland Hills, California, is seen. The company is planning two grocery stores in the D.C. area. One is expected to be an Amazon Fresh. (Courtesy Amazon)

Amazon is apparently close to opening two stand-alone grocery stores in the D.C. area, one in D.C’s Logan Circle and one in Fairfax County, Virginia’s Franconia area, announcing plans to fill hundreds of full- and part-time jobs at the two locations.

The Logan Circle store is at the corner of 14th Street and Riggs Place in Northwest D.C. The Franconia store is in the Festival of Manchester Lakes shopping center.

A spokesman for Amazon would only confirm the locations, but declined to provide opening dates for the stores or the exact format the Amazon grocery stores will be.

Amazon currently has eight Amazon Fresh grocery stores in California and four Amazon Fresh stores in the Chicago suburbs. It also has two smaller-format Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, where shoppers use an app, bag their own items and walk out without going through a check-out process.

The Washington Business Journal has reported the Franconia store will be an Amazon Fresh, and the Logan Circle store, part of the recently completed Whitman Walker-anchored mixed-use development named The Liz, will be an Amazon Go. It also reports a second Fresh store is planned for Gaithersburg and a second Go store is planned for 901 H St. in Northeast D.C.

Amazon currently has two brick-and-mortar bookstores in the D.C. area, one in Georgetown and one in Bethesda.

Amazon also owns the Whole Foods Market grocery chain, which operates separately from its Fresh and Go stores.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

