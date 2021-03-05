Ritz Residences in Chevy Chase now for sale, buyer tours fully booked

The Ritz-Carlton Residences at the new Chevy Chase Lake development won’t be ready for new owners to move into until late this year, but developer The Bozzuto Group says its newly-opened sales gallery is already fully-booked with potential buyer tour requests.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences at the new Chevy Chase Lake development won’t be ready for new owners to move into until late this year, but developer The Bozzuto Group says its newly-opened sales gallery is already fully booked with potential buyer tour requests through the end of March, with more than 150 appointments.

The 65-unit condo building is selling units from $900,000 to more than $2.5 million. It includes one to three-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,100 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

The Chevy Chase Lake development, a joint venture between Bozzuto and Chevy Chase Land Company, is at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road. In addition to the Ritz residences, it will include 100,000 square feet of retail, including a grocery store, a one-acre park and a total of three residential buildings.

Chevy Chase Land is not part of the condo agreement between Ritz-Carlton and Bozzuto.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences is part of Phase One at Chevy Chase Lake, which also includes a rental apartment building and 60,000 square feet of retail space. Phase Two will include a second rental apartment building, as well as additional retail space and a plaza connecting to the future Purple Line.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences includes a piano lounge, Scotch room, dining area, meeting space, fitness center, mediation terrace and 24-hour concierge service.

The sales gallery, at 8401 Connecticut Avenue, includes a full-scale model home.

Bozzuto uses the Ritz-Carlton brand under a license from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, which has no ownership stake in the property.

It is the third Ritz-Carlton Residences in the D.C. area. The 162-unit Ritz-Carlton West End in D.C. opened in 2000. The 28-unit Ritz-Carlton Georgetown opened in 2003.