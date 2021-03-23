CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Lockheed explores space-based 5G…

Lockheed explores space-based 5G network with Tysons firm

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin may explore jointly developing a space-based 5G network with Tysons, Virginia-based communications provider Omnispace LLC.

The two companies have signed a strategic interest agreement to advance a satellite constellation that would serve as a global 5G network.

“We share a common vision with Omnispace of a space-based 5G global network that would enable users to seamlessly transition between satellite and terrestrial networks, eliminating the need for multiple devices on multiple networks,” said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin’s space business.

It would be developed for both commercial, defense and military users.

The partnership gives Omnispace access to Lockheed’s expertise in satellite technology and government markets.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of their partnership or a timeline for developing the space-based 5G network.

Founded in 2012, Omnispace last month raised $60 million in venture capital funding, led by Fortress Investment Group.

The two join other companies developing satellite-based wireless networks, including a partnership between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and satellite company Starlink, and satellite broadband company AST & Science.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up