CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » L Brands, Oxford Industries…

L Brands, Oxford Industries rise; MSG Networks, NIO fall

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

NIO, down $1.81 to $36.13.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker is temporarily suspending production because of a computer chip shortage.

Science Applications International Corp., down $15.89 to $80.

The Reston, Virginia-based technology engineering company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

L Brands Inc., up $2.17 to $61.60.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chains raised its first-quarter profit forecast.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., up $5.60 to $26.01.

The chipmaker is being bought by Wise Road Capital for about $1.4 billion.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.75 to $88.39.

The owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and other clothing brands gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Progress Software Corp., up $2.47 to $44.27.

The business software maker’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

MSG Networks Inc., down $1.32 to $16.06.

The cable sports channel is being reacquired by the owner of Madison Square Garden.

Macerich Co. up 4 cents to $12.18.

The California-based mall owner reached new agreements with its lenders and sold a majority stake in Arizona’s Paradise Valley Mall.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up