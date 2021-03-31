District Taco opens 15th location

District Taco, which started as a food truck in Virginia 12 years ago, will open a restaurant in the Philadelphia suburb of Abington.

District Taco, the restaurant that started as a humble food truck in Virginia’s Rosslyn 12 years ago, is opening its third brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Philadelphia area, and its 15th location overall.

The newest District Taco opens in the Philly suburb of Abington, at Abington Towne Center April 5. District Taco has other locations in King of Prussia and at Center City in downtown Philadelphia.

It has 12 others in the D.C. metro area.

District Taco, which serves Yucatan-style Mexican dishes, was founded by Osiris Hoil, a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. at age 18 in 2002, and friend Marc Wallace as a small food truck.

The company now employs more than 300 people in and around the D.C. metro and Philadelphia area.

“We are so excited to continue building restaurants and relationships throughout the Greater Philadelphia area,” said Hoil.

“We have found such incredible communities, and know Abington will be just as warm and welcoming as those near our Center City and King of Prussia locations.”