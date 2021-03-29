CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Credit Suisse, People’s Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., up $5.65 to $250.52.

Southwest Airlines ordered 100 of the airplane maker’s 737 MAX aircraft.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down $1.48 to $11.39.

The investment bank said it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund.

Allstate Corp., up up 77 cents to $116.80.

The insurer is selling its Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York unit to Wilton Re for $220 million.

Fly Leasing Ltd., up $3.64 to $16.89.

The aircraft leasing company is being bought by Carlyle Aviation.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. up $1.12 to $7.10.

The textbook publisher is selling its consumer books division to News Corp.’s HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 96 cents to $30.94.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a cancer drug developed by the biotechnology company and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 24 cents to $20.34.

The China-based online music platform is buying back up to $1 billion of its stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., down $1.25 to $32.61.

The bank is buying Premier Financial Bancorp in a stock deal worth $292.3 million.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

