Construction starts on Crystal City’s newest high rises

JBG Smith has started construction on a pair of Virginia residential high rises at 1900 Crystal Drive in Arlington County’s newly-renamed National Landing neighborhood.

JBG Smith has started construction on a pair of Virginia residential high rises at 1900 Crystal Drive in Arlington County’s newly-renamed National Landing neighborhood.

The two buildings combined will add more than 800 apartments to the Crystal City area, as well as 40,000 square feet of new street-level retail space.

The southern tower will be 27 stories tall with 471 apartments. The northern tower will be 26 stories tall with 337 apartments.

The 300-foot-tall buildings were designed by New York-based architecture firm COOKFOX in collaboration with Torti Gallas & Partners and include rooftop terraces.

The additions to Crystal Drive will also add a new pedestrian-friendly street between 18th and 20th Streets. JBG Smith will also include other neighborhood improvements such as public open space and streetscapes.

There will no doubt be demand for additional residential housing in the Crystal City area. Amazon’s HQ2 employees already occupy space in several office buildings, with thousands more to come.

JBG Smith is also developing nearly 1,000 town houses and duplexes at Pentagon Row.

Amazon’s presence in National Landing is expected to increase the daytime population there from 50,000 people today to nearly 90,000 in the future, according to the National Landing Business Improvement District, an increase of more than 70%.

JBG Smith was named developer, leasing agent and property manger for National Landing in 2018.

The developer is building two office towers totaling 2.1 million square feet of office space near Pentagon City for Amazon, called Metropolitan Park, and recently completed a total renovation of a 14-story building in Crystal City, the latest to be occupied by Amazon.