Amazon effect: JBG Smith plans 1,000 condos, apartments, townhouses for National Landing

Amazon HQ2 is boosting housing demand in Virginia’s Arlington County, and Amazon’s new Crystal City landlord will build more.

JBG Smith has submitted plans to Arlington County for nearly 1,000 new residences at Pentagon Row, near the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall.

They would join the existing RiverHouse development at Army Navy Drive, South Joyce Street and South Lynn Street, which includes three high-rise rental towers built in the 1950s and 1960s. Those buildings will remain, with the new housing built in between them.

JBG Smith’s plans for additions at RiverHouse include traditional townhouses, duplexes and two six-story residential buildings. As submitted, the plan calls for 26% of the new units to be for-sale homes.

If approved by the county, JBG Smith expects to begin construction in late-2020.

The additions to RiverHouse will also include new courtyards, retail space and potentially day care and medical facilities.

“We focused on providing a wide range of rental and for-sale housing opportunities that meet the differing needs of Arlington’s diverse and growing residential population,” said Andy Van Horn, executive vice president at JBG Smith.

“It is our goal to deliver additional housing units concurrent with Amazon’s occupancy of its new headquarters to help meet anticipated new housing demand and mitigate upward pressure on rents in National Landing.”

To date, Amazon has leased more than a half million square feet of existing office space at JBG SMITH buildings, and has unveiled its plans for its first new office buildings that will be built on land purchased from JBG Smith.

