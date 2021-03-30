CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 3:58 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.01 to $60.55 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 84 cents to $64.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $1.99 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $27.60 to $1,686.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 61 cents to $24.14 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.36 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1765.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

