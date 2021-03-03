BWI, Reagan National get high marks in traveler surveys

BWI Marshall Airport ranked No. 1 for airports of its size in a travel industry survey, while Reagan National Airport made the top 10 in a national newspaper survey.

The Airports Council International World’s 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards put BWI Marshall at the top of the list for North American airports with annual passengers between 25 million and 40 million.

The ASQ program is considered an industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction and includes survey responses across 34 performance indicators, including cleanliness, concessions, parking and TSA security checkpoint wait times.

ACI World collects responses throughout the year from passengers at airports to evaluate their experience on the day of their travel. At BWI, 1,800 passengers were surveyed at airline departure gates.

“I congratulate BWI Marshall Airport on this remarkable achievement in delivering the best customer experience in the opinion of your passengers at a time when the voice of our passengers must be heard,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World. “The ASQ Awards represent the highest possible customer experience accolade for airport operators around the world.”

BWI Marshall remains the busiest of the three Washington metropolitan region airports, although, like Dulles and Reagan National, its 2020 passenger count was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport ranked No. 1 among North American airports with annual passenger counts of more than 40 million.

Meanwhile, Reagan National ranked No. 9 on USA Today’s Best Large Airport list.

Its list was determined by a panel of experts who partnered with 10Best editors to pick 20 initial nominees; the top 10 was chosen by popular vote by USA Today readers. The list was based on about 200,000 responses.

The top five on the 2021 USA Today list were Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas and Orlando.

The ACI World report and methodology are posted online, as is the USA Today Best Large Airport list.