CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » BWI, Reagan National get…

BWI, Reagan National get high marks in traveler surveys

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2021, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BWI Marshall Airport ranked No. 1 for airports of its size in a recent travel industry survey. (Courtesy BWI Marshall)

BWI Marshall Airport ranked No. 1 for airports of its size in a travel industry survey, while Reagan National Airport made the top 10 in a national newspaper survey.

The Airports Council International World’s 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards put BWI Marshall at the top of the list for North American airports with annual passengers between 25 million and 40 million.

The ASQ program is considered an industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction and includes survey responses across 34 performance indicators, including cleanliness, concessions, parking and TSA security checkpoint wait times.

ACI World collects responses throughout the year from passengers at airports to evaluate their experience on the day of their travel. At BWI, 1,800 passengers were surveyed at airline departure gates.

“I congratulate BWI Marshall Airport on this remarkable achievement in delivering the best customer experience in the opinion of your passengers at a time when the voice of our passengers must be heard,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World. “The ASQ Awards represent the highest possible customer experience accolade for airport operators around the world.”

BWI Marshall remains the busiest of the three Washington metropolitan region airports, although, like Dulles and Reagan National, its 2020 passenger count was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport ranked No. 1 among North American airports with annual passenger counts of more than 40 million.

Meanwhile, Reagan National ranked No. 9 on USA Today’s Best Large Airport list.

Its list was determined by a panel of experts who partnered with 10Best editors to pick 20 initial nominees; the top 10 was chosen by popular vote by USA Today readers. The list was based on about 200,000 responses.

The top five on the 2021 USA Today list were Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas and Orlando.

The ACI World report and methodology are posted online, as is the USA Today Best Large Airport list.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up