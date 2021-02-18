CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
New Bowie inpatient rehab center coming

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 18, 2021, 11:36 AM

A rendering of Encompass Health's new rehab in Bowie.
The new rehab in Bowie will be open by mid-2022. (Courtesy Encompass Health Corp.)

Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health Corp. will build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Bowie, its second in Maryland.

The 60-bed rehab center will be at the southeast corner of Melford Boulevard and Marconi Drive. It is expected to open in mid-2022. It will be on a six-acre site that is part of Melford Town Center in Bowie, and will serve all hospitals in Southern Maryland.

Encompass Health has another rehabilitation center on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in Salisbury. It’s among 137 inpatient rehab facilities the company operates nationwide.

The Bowie center will include care for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and orthopedic conditions.

It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, as well as 24-hour nursing care.

All patient rooms will be private, and the hospital will include a therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technology, on-site dining, a pharmacy and a therapy courtyard.

Encompass is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S.

