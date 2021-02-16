New beer will benefit National Harbor restaurant workers

Wholesale distributor OtherSide Beverage and Alexandria, Virginia-based Aslin Beer Co. have collaborated on a new beer called Rising Tides that will be available exclusively at restaurants across the Potomac River at Maryland's National Harbor.

Rising Tides is now available exclusively at restaurants at National Harbor in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. It is offered on draft and in cans, including four-packs to go.

OtherSide Beverage and National Harbor will donate a portion of the beer sales to staff at participating restaurants.

The beer is an IPA with 5.5% ABV and is described as a “juicy bomb.” It is a hazy spa brewed with chinook, Citra and mosaic hops. Aslin Beer Co. calls it a dank, easy drinking beer for any weather.

Participating restaurants include:

The Brass Tap

Sauciety at the Westin

Succotash

Bond 45

Fiorellas

Redstone American Grill

Public House

Brother Jimmy’s

The Irish Whisper

It will be available at The Capital Wheel. Donations will be contributed through March 14.

This is usually the first busy month of the year for National Harbor, with Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend, and because it draws tourists to the Cherry Blossom trees there that bloom earlier than the trees on D.C.’s National Mall.