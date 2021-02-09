CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Mass. Avenue Heights manse hits market for $11M (it has a croquet court)

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 9, 2021, 12:13 PM

The house on Woodland Drive has four levels and five bedrooms.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
The house includes a 41-foot pool and a pool house.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
The five-bedroom house sits on about an acre on Woodland Drive in Northwest, and was built in 1927.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
Notable owners have included Bill Frist, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2007, and True Davis Jr., the former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and assistant treasury secretary under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
It’s one of the 10 most expensive homes currently listed for sale in the District.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
The house has five bedrooms, six full baths, two half-baths, a 41-foot pool, a pool house, a gated entrance, a circular driveway, a grassy croquet court, two fireplaces, tulip-arched doorways and wood paneling.

Courtesy Studio Trejo
An 8,500-square-foot, stone façade, Tudor-style house in D.C.’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights is on the market for $10.99 million, one of the 10 most expensive homes currently listed for sale in the District.

The five-bedroom house sits on about an acre at 2860 Woodland Drive in Northwest, and was built in 1927. It has six full baths, two half-baths, a 41-foot pool, a pool house, a gated entrance, a circular driveway and a grassy croquet court.

The four-level house also has two fireplaces, tulip-arched doorways and wood paneling.

The house underwent an extensive renovation in 2012.

Notable owners have included Bill Frist, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2007, and True Davis Jr., the former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and assistant treasury secretary under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The house is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

