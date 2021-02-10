CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Franklin Square building completes $18M renovation

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 10, 2021, 11:06 AM

The Franklin Square building has had an $18 million renovation.

Avison Young/Carline Lawler
A rendering of the renovated east lobby of the Franklin Square building.

Avison Young/Carline Lawler
The amenity space and collaboration area.

Avison Young/Carline Lawler
The Franklin Square building is on I Street in Northwest D.C.

Avison Young/Carline Lawler
(1/4)

Avison Young has announced the completion of a major, largely interior renovation to the Franklin Square building in downtown D.C.

The 32-year-old Franklin Square office building, at 1300 I Street NW, has undergone an $18 million renovation which began in 2019 and includes a three-story glass entrance, a new lobby, a multi-story amenity zone, a new conference facility, a lobby cafe and a fitness center.

The 12-story, 485,000-square-foot building, completed in 1989, is directly across from the historic five-acre Franklin Square Park, which is also in the midst of a two-year renovation that will include an outdoor cafe and a renovated historic fountain.

Franklin Square Park is one of the largest downtown public park squares owned by the National Park Service.

The Franklin Square building is owned by Norges Bank Investment Management and Nuveen. D.C.-based architecture firm Hickock Cole designed the building’s renovations.

“The renovations celebrate the original grand architecture of this iconic building and incorporate the best in modern amenities,” said Will Stern, with the Avison Young leasing team.

The amenity concourse includes a 10,000-square-foot conference facility, six conference rooms and breakout work areas, a catering kitchen, a 5,000-square-foot fitness facility and exercise studio, and a bike room with changing rooms.

There is currently 135,000 square feet of space available in Franklin Square. Current anchor tenants include the American Public Transportation Association, the Multiple Securities Rulemaking board and the law firm Quinn Emanuel.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Avison Young.

