CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Business & Finance » Ex-DC mayor on what…

Ex-DC mayor on what industries need to recover from COVID-19 pandemic

Michelle Murillo

February 9, 2021, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former D.C. mayor said on Tuesday that the retail, leisure and hospitality industries will need creativity to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Williams recalled to members of the Urban Land Institute’s Europe Conference one of the tactics he employed when he was mayor of D.C. in the weeks and months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“After 9/11, I enlisted leaders in the Democratic and Republican Party and Hollywood to do a series of commercials,” Williams said. The cast included actors from the TV show “The West Wing.”

“I got all the actors in ‘The West Wing’ to do these ads about ‘Come back to Washington, D.C.,'” said Williams. “I think a lot of cities are going to have to think about promotional and marketing efforts like that.”

He said retail was struggling even before the pandemic, and so recovery would require involvement at all levels: “You need to think about how can the federal government help cities incentivize the future of retail.”

Williams said retail has to evolve, with the help of cities, to create enticing places, moments and experiences. “That’s what retail has to be. Or else [customers] can just go online,” Williams said.

Williams believes as the virus threat eventually lessens and life can get back to normal, people will be desperate for entertainment opportunities — they just need to know where they are.

“If you show me the right experiences, I want to go,” Williams said. “Because I’m sick of being stuck in the house, or being in some studio and doing everything on Zoom.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up