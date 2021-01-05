Siné Irish Pub permanently closes on Pentagon Row

"It is with sadness that we have to say Good-Bye! We have closed our doors permanently," the popular pub said on its Facebook page.

Popular Pentagon Row bar and restaurant Siné Irish Pub has permanently closed. Its last night was Saturday.

“It is with sadness that we have to say Good-Bye! We have closed our doors permanently. It has been a pleasure serving you and we hope that you all find a new home at one of the other fantastic restaurants here at Pentagon Row,” the pub posted on its Facebook page.

Its website boasted the most authentic Irish food in Virginia. Siné (pronounced Shin-ay) is Gaelic for “This is it.”

Siné opened its Pentagon Row location in 2002. It has a second location that remains open in Richmond, Virginia.

Arlington Now, which has been keeping track of closings linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports that Siné’s closure is the 20th Arlington restaurant to close since the pandemic began.

Champps Sports Bar closed its Pentagon Row location last March.

Pentagon Row has about a dozen restaurants that remain open.