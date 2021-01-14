DC-area companies make Glassdoor’s new Best Places to Work list

Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work list includes three big companies with headquarters in the D.C. region.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide, a perennial entry on the list, ranks No. 45 this year and is the highest locally-ranked company.

Fellow hotel giant, Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, also is a familiar name on the annual list, ranking No. 80.

McLean-based Capital One Financial ranks No. 88.

The rankings each year are based on current and former employee reviews posted on the Glassdoor site.

Glassdoor ranks companies based on eight attributes, including the company’s overall rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, whether an employee would recommend the company to a friend, and the company’s six month business outlook.

Employee review highlights for Hilton include “very flexible hours,” and “leadership that listens to you and values your opinions.”

For Marriott, highlighted review comments include “you will feel like you have a family and work and a lot of opportunity to learn and grow.”

Capital One gets high marks for very good benefits and being well-prepared for the work-from-home transition.

Glassdoor’s top 10 companies on its 2021 Best Places to work list are:

Bain & Company;

NVIDIA;

In-N-Out Burger;

HubSpot;

McKinsey & Co.;

Google;

Delta Air Lines;

Lululemon;

Microsoft;

H.E.B.

The full list, with review highlights and methodology, is posted on Glassdoor’s website.