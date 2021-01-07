INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Business & Finance » DXC Technology receives takeover…

DXC Technology receives takeover bid from French tech firm

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 7, 2021, 11:10 AM

DCX Technology in Tysons
DCX Technology employs 15,000 in the D.C. area. (Courtesy DXC Technology)

Tysons, Virginia-based DCX Technology, the company formed by the merger of Computer Sciences Corp. and Hewlett-Packard’s enterprise services business in 2017, confirms it has received an unsolicited acquisition offer from French IT firm Atos SE.

“DXC Technology confirmed today that it received an unsolicited preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE Wednesday night to acquire all DCX Technology shares. The DXC Technology board of directors, consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, will be evaluating the proposal. Prior to receiving this proposal Wednesday night, DXC Technology had no knowledge of any such interest from Atos,” the company said in a statement.

DXC is one of the Washington region’s 10 largest employers, with 15,000 employees locally and 130,000 worldwide. It is one of the 10 largest publicly-traded companies in the D.C. region, according to Washington Business Journal data.

Reuters first reported the bid, saying it would be Atos’ biggest ever acquisition.

DXC Technology did not confirm the value of the offer.

DXC Technology had $19.6 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Bloomberg data.

DXC last year acquired Swiss-based technology firm Zug, a software developer, engineering and IT consulting firm, for $2 billion.

More recently it sold its U.S. state and local health and human services business to Veritas Capital for $5 billion, and its healthcare software provider business to Dedalus Group for $525 million.

