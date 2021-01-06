DC metro unemployment back below 6%

The D.C. metro area’s unemployment in November fell below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Washington metro area’s unemployment in November fell below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the D.C. metro’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in November was 5.8%, down from 6.6% in October. That is still sharply higher than a year ago when the Washington region’s November 2019 unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The Baltimore metro’s unemployment rate in November fell to 6.1%, from 7.1% in October. Baltimore’s unemployment rate in November 2019 was 3.2%.

Nationwide, unemployment rates were higher in November than a year ago in 386 of the 389 metropolitan statistical areas where the bureau collects data.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate in November, at 11.5%.

Birmingham, Alabama and Minneapolis had the lowest jobless rates among large areas, at 3.8% and 3.9% respectively.

Among all metro areas, El Centro, California, and Kahului, Hawaii, had the highest November unemployment rates, at 16.4% and 16%.

The Labor Department posts monthly unemployment claims by metropolitan areas online.