Alexandria’s Atlantis family restaurant is closing

Atlantis Pizzeria and Family Restaurant is the latest D.C.-area business to be severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will close Sunday, Jan. 24.

Atlantis — located in the Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street, in Alexandria’s west end — has been in business for 38 years. It was popular for its extensive menu of both authentic Greek and Italian food.

“We are deeply saddened that it has come to this point, but the pandemic has proven too difficult for us to continue normal business,” owners Bill and Jim Patrianakos said in a Facebook post.

“We thank you for being such loyal customers and allowing us to be part of your family. We appreciate all your support over the years, and it is with a heavy heart to be shutting our doors.”

Its Facebook message has generated more than 300 comments from disappointed diners since it was posted Sunday.

The restaurant had been offering takeout since the COVID-19 pandemic began.