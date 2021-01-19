Alexandria’s annual Warehouse Sale will be different this year

Alexandria’s annual Warehouse Sale, which brings dozens of Old Town retailers together in one large venue for a weekend each year, will be held as scheduled, but pandemic protocols mean the event won’t be in one central location.

Instead, shoppers can browse stores throughout Old Town in what the Old Town Boutique District is promoting as a walkable shopping event.

It is scheduled for Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. There will be free parking in Old Town on Feb. 6.

Merchants will stage their winter Warehouse Sales in their stores and in tents along the sidewalks and in pop-up locations during the weekend. Hours will vary, depending on the stores.

As of Jan. 14, 45 retailers, galleries and spas had signed up. A list of participating merchants is online.

This will be the 17th year for the Alexandria Warehouse Sale, sponsored each year by the Old Town Boutique District.