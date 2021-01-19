CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Business & Finance » Alexandria’s annual Warehouse Sale…

Alexandria’s annual Warehouse Sale will be different this year

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 19, 2021, 8:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
City Hall in Old Town, Alexandria, is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/qingwa)

Alexandria, Virginia’s annual Warehouse Sale, which brings dozens of Old Town retailers together in one large venue for a weekend each year, will be held as scheduled, but pandemic protocols mean the event won’t be in one central location.

Instead, shoppers can browse stores throughout Old Town in what the Old Town Boutique District is promoting as a walkable shopping event.

It is scheduled for Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. There will be free parking in Old Town on Feb. 6.

Merchants will stage their winter Warehouse Sales in their stores and in tents along the sidewalks and in pop-up locations during the weekend. Hours will vary, depending on the stores.

As of Jan. 14, 45 retailers, galleries and spas had signed up. A list of participating merchants is online.

This will be the 17th year for the Alexandria Warehouse Sale, sponsored each year by the Old Town Boutique District.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up