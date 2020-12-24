HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
ZavaZone set to open its obstacle courses at Potomac Mills

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 24, 2020, 11:37 AM

ZavaZone’s 23,000-square-foot Potomac Mills location includes “ninja” courses, a high ropes course, climbing walls, bungee trampolines, trampoline dodgeball and other indoor activities. (Courtesy ZavaZone of Potomac Mills/Hand-out)

Rockville-based ZavaZone will open its third indoor adventure park Saturday at Potomac Mills in Prince William County, Virginia.

ZavaZone’s motto is “Fun in Motion.” The 23,000-square-foot Potomac Mills location, near the Sears outlet, includes “ninja” courses, a high ropes course, climbing walls, bungee trampolines, trampoline dodgeball and other indoor activities.

It opened its original Rockville, Maryland, park in 2016 and has another location in Sterling, Virginia.

Admission starts at $19.50 for one hour. It is also available for such events as birthdays, graduations, corporate outings and fundraisers.

Customers are required to sign a waiver.

ZavaZone locations are currently operating with limited capacity and other COVID-19 measures. These include temperature checks for arriving guests, a mask requirement, and areas that are modified for social distancing.

