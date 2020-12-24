Who’s ordering what the most around DC? UberEats ranks it all

D.C.-area restaurants have relied on third-party delivery companies more this year than ever because of the pandemic and on-site dining restrictions.

One of those companies, UberEats, delivers just about everywhere in the D.C. area. It became the second-largest restaurant-delivery company this year — behind DoorDash — after its acquisition of Postmates.

When WTOP asked UberEats what the top neighborhoods for deliveries are around D.C., it ranked the top five, based on number of orders in 2020. They are Northeast D.C. (it did not specify a specific neighborhood), Shaw, Adams Morgan, Arlington County’s Lyon Park (a dense residential neighborhood south of Rosslyn) and Pentagon City.

UberEats also said the busiest time for food-delivery orders in the D.C. area this year has been 5 to 8 p.m.

The company also provided its list of the area’s top five restaurant groups in no particular order but by local favorite popularity. All five are locally owned restaurants.

The top five restaurants are:

What are people ordering? Per UberEats, the top 10 foods in the region, by volume, in 2020 are:

Fries.

Honey-butter-fried chicken.

Burrito bowls.

Crispy shrimp tacos.

Vanilla shakes.

Guacamole and chips.

Garlic naan.

Pizza.

Bacon-egg-and-cheese bagel sandwiches.

Pupusas.

UberEats surveyed more than 400 restaurant owners who use its third-party delivery services across North America. According to its survey, 82% of establishments say the application has been crucial to their business during the pandemic.