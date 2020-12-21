The Atlantic moving its operations to The Wharf

The Atlantic, one of the nation’s oldest news publications, will relocate from The Watergate to a new building under construction at The Wharf.

The Atlantic, one of the nation’s oldest news publications, will relocate its D.C. operations from The Watergate to a new building under construction in Phase 2 of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront’s The Wharf in 2022.

The Atlantic signed a lease for 35,000 square feet on the top two floors at 610 Water St. SW, a 90,000-square-foot building designed by Morris Adjmi Architects. Other projects by the firm included the Atlantic Plumbing development project in D.C. and the Samsung Building in Manhattan.

The relocation includes The Atlantic staffers and operations. Parent company Atlantic Media’s other operations, which include National Journal and Government Executive, will remain at The Watergate.

The location of 610 Water St. will be a five-story, mixed use building. The rotated glass structure is described as a “glass jewel box,” and will be the terminus to Wharf Street, The Wharf’s primary waterfront boulevard.

The building will have 10,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space, one of the largest office terraces in D.C. It will be next to The Green, a 1 1/2-acre park planned for Phase 2, and the existing Waterfront Park.

“610 Water Street and The Wharf will offer an exceptional future home for The Atlantic over the long-term. We’re excited by the walkability of the surrounding area, the gorgeous water views and green space and the accessibility of the location,” said Aretae Ortiz, chief operating officer of The Atlantic.

The Atlantic Monthly was first published in Boston in 1857. Atlantic Media moved its headquarters to D.C. in 2005. Lauren Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic in 2017.

610 Water Street joins other buildings under construction as part of Phase 2 of The Wharf.

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront last week released renderings of 670 and 680 Maine Ave. in Southwest SW, a pair of buildings that will be occupied by law firm Williams & Connolly. A 12-story condominium building designed by Rafael Vinoly, called Amaris, also is under construction at 601 Wharf St.

Phase 1 of The Wharf, with two million square feet of waterfront development, opened in 2017. Phase 2 will add an additional one million square feet.