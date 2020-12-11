Spend inauguration at The Darcy’s presidential suite — for $46K

The Darcy hotel, which opened in Logan Circle in 2017, is offering a Presidential Suite Inaugural Travel Package.

Presidential inauguration events are expected to be muted in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but D.C. hotels are still preparing for guests, expecting, as usual, some with deep pockets.

The Darcy hotel, which opened in Logan Circle in 2017, is offering a Presidential Suite Inaugural Travel Package. The two-night stay for two in its presidential suites is $46,000, plus tax. (D.C.’s hotel tax is 14.95%.)

The hotel said it priced the package at $46,000 in celebration of the 46th U.S. president.

Here’s what’s included in the two-night booking, Jan. 19 and 20:

Round-trip transportation in a luxury black SUV from Reagan National, Dulles and BWI Marshall airports, or Union Station.

A private butler for the entire stay.

A private video viewing party of the inauguration with Champagne, or transportation to and from the inauguration, if the guests have tickets.

A pre-inauguration private cocktail party for up to six people.

A private driver for four hours on the evening of Jan. 20 for inauguration balls.

A stylist consultation with a personal shopper for two.

A makeup and hairstyling appointment for two.

A 60-minute photo shoot.

A one-hour couple’s in-suite massage.

And for $46,000 (plus tax), the package also includes a late checkout at 3 p.m.

The Darcy’s stately presidential suite is 900 square feet, has paneled walls, a living room, a dining area that seats six, a wet bar and a separate bedroom with a four-poster king bed, a powder room, and en suite bath with rain shower and soaking tub.

The Darcy, at 1515 Rhode Island Avenue NW, reopened as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection in 2017 after undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation. Northwood Hospitality acquired the property in 2018 and now manages it.