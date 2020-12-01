CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Peterson Family Foundation commits $500K to organizations that help alleviate food insecurity

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 1, 2020, 8:48 AM

Real estate developer Milton Peterson and his wife Carolyn have committed $500,000 to D.C.-area organizations addressing family food insecurity.

The donations are being made through the Peterson Family Foundation, with $300,000 to be given this year and the balance being given in 2021.

Organizations in Virginia receiving a share of the donation are:

In Maryland, the following organization will receive funds:

Peterson Cos. is one of the oldest real estate companies in the D.C. region. Its developments include National Harbor, Fairfax Corner and Downtown Silver Spring.

The Peterson Family Foundation has directly contributed and helped raise millions of dollars for area organizations since it was founded in 1997.

